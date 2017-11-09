Biketek Series 3 Garage Mats

These heavy duty nylon fiber mats offer the ultimate in garage matting. Featuring a non-slip FIM regulation oil and water-resistant non-slip backing, they are large enough to be placed under any sized bike.

Used in workshops, home garages and race paddocks world-wide. The mats offer a clean and durable fiber work area, providing protection against any drips and spills.

With plenty of designs to choose from, there is something for everyone’s pride and joy in the range.

Specification:

Large size: 1900 x 800mm

Durable fiber top in different designs

Complies with FIM regulations for fluid absorption at race meetings

Non-slip water resistant backing

Designs:

Manufacturers Names: Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Motorrad, MV Agusta, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha

General designs: Biketek – Orange/Black or Blue/White/Yellow, Union Jack, Italian Flag, Cafe Racer, Confederate Flag, Route 66, American Eagle

RRP: £54.99

