Biketek Series 3 Garage Mats
These heavy duty nylon fiber mats offer the ultimate in garage matting. Featuring a non-slip FIM regulation oil and water-resistant non-slip backing, they are large enough to be placed under any sized bike.
Used in workshops, home garages and race paddocks world-wide. The mats offer a clean and durable fiber work area, providing protection against any drips and spills.
With plenty of designs to choose from, there is something for everyone’s pride and joy in the range.
Specification:
- Large size: 1900 x 800mm
- Durable fiber top in different designs
- Complies with FIM regulations for fluid absorption at race meetings
- Non-slip water resistant backing
Designs:
Manufacturers Names: Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Motorrad, MV Agusta, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha
General designs: Biketek – Orange/Black or Blue/White/Yellow, Union Jack, Italian Flag, Cafe Racer, Confederate Flag, Route 66, American Eagle
RRP: £54.99
