Professional Motorcycle Racing Returns to Sonoma Raceway, Aug. 11-13

Professional two-wheel racing returns to the Sonoma Raceway road course, as the wine country motorsports facility will host the seventh round of the MotoAmerica Championship, Aug. 11-13.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series currently its third season, takes the most exceptional homegrown and international two-wheel talent to the most well-known and challenging racetracks in the country. The event in Sonoma, the MotoAmerica Series presents the Championship at Sonoma Raceway, will mark the first time the MotoAmerica Series has visited the racetrack, but Sonoma has a long history of AMA Superbike racing dating back to 1977. The facility hosted annual AMA events from 1993-2012.

The AMA/FIM-sanctioned event will take over the 12-turn, 2.52 mile road course for three action-packed days of high-speed motorcycle racing featuring riders including Superbike points leader Toni Elias, Josh Hayes, Roseville’s Cameron Beaubier, Petaluma’s Tyler O’Hara and Roger Hayden as they take to the serpentine circuit. Sonoma Raceway is a highly technical layout filled with dramatic elevation changes and an array of corners, which will provide one of the most unique challenges of the entire MotoAmerica Championship.

Five classes of competition comprise MotoAmerica, each featuring some of the fastest and most promising riders in the world. Festivities for the Championship at Sonoma Raceway will begin on Friday, Aug. 11, with practice and qualifying for Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and the KTM RC Cup, the dedicated youth-development championship. Two full days of racing across all five classes will take place beginning at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. The race weekend will also feature an array of fan activities to complement the racing.

Tickets are just $10 (Friday), $30 (Saturday) and $30 (Sunday) or $50 for a weekend pass. For more information on the return of professional motorcycle racing to Sonoma Raceway, visit MotoAmerica.com/Sonoma-Raceway or SonomaRaceway.com/MotoAmerica.