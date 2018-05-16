Preparing for what is set to be an action fuelled UK round, Prosecco DOC and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the Italian company will be the title sponsor for the sixth round of the championship, at the historic Donington Park.

Continuing to grow in popularity in the UK, Prosecco DOC is the leading producer of the popular drink, a title the company has held since 2009 after receiving its Controlled Designation of Origin. Heading into their sixth season in partnership with WorldSBK, the consortium guarantees top quality Prosecco around the world, which mirrors their support of the series. Alongside offering the fans a taste of Prosecco DOC inside the fan zone, the partnership will be welcomed by British fans with open arms.

With four different victors so far in the 2018 season – three of them British – it’s has been a stunning season in WorldBSK so far, and the sixth round of the championship will not be one British fans will want to miss. Donington Park is renowned for its historical battles, and thousands of fans will be descending on the Leicestershire circuit to witness battles like no other from all four classes. With British stars shining high in the WorldSBK class, the Prosecco DOC UK Round will be a sensational Round.

“Prosecco DOC – UK Round. Sounds really good”, Stefano Zanette, Chairman of the Consortium for the protection of Prosecco DOC beams whilst discussing the involvement from the Consortium at the UK WorldSBK Round. “It is a great honour for us to be at this historic and prestigious circuit. On top of this, being this Round’s title sponsor is an extraordinary opportunity for us to get closer to the British fans, who made the UK the first market in the world for the consumption of Prosecco, thanks to their love for our sparkling wine. The connection with the UK is increasing on the touristic side too: our Denomination, which means the land of Prosecco, is the most “clicked” destination by English-speaking wine lovers.”

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director adds: “We are thrilled to welcome our long time partner Prosecco DOC as a supporter of the UK Round. The consortium always go that extra mile to provide fans with a fantastic experience at circuits, and the UK Round will be no different. We look forward to delivering a strong Prosecco DOC UK Round.”