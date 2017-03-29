Protected – stylish motorcycle jacket for women the SPIDI Mystic

SPIDI Mystic is a stylish motorcycle jacket for women, tailored using the finest Italian goat leather, characterized by a modern design and enriched by advanced technical features. Conceived for custom bikes and cafè racers, Mystic is the best choice for all those riders seeking for a jacket which combines style, safety and performance.

The proximity to the world’s most important tanning district allows SPIDI to select the best leathers and to define all the stages to reach the highest quality products that exceed standards. Mystic comes equipped with EN1621-1:2012 certified Multitech protectors on the shoulders and the elbows, while the EN1621-2 certified Warrior Back protectors can be easily added as optional.

On the inside there’s a fully removable thermo lining designed to extend the usability of this jacket toward the cold season.

Among the main features of Mystic Lady jacket there are:

Goat Leather

Flex Tenax inserts

EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protectors on the the elbows

EN1621-1 certified Multitech protectors on the shoulders

Attachments for the optional EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified Warrior Back protectors

Removable thermo lining

Waist adjustment velcros

Fit For Lady design

Sizes: 40 – 50

Colors: Black, Brown

Price: North America: $539.90 – Europe: €399.90

Find more at: http://www.spidi.com/us_en/mystic.html

Mystic Glove is the perfect match to the homonymous jacket and shares with it the same philosphy; made with premium goat skin, is enriched by a thermoformed knuckles shield which is invisible and minimally invasive while riding.

Among the main features of Mystic gloves there are:

Goat Leather

High tenacity elastic flex tenax Nylon 6.6, extreme abrasion resistance

Knuckles padding

Reinforcement on the sides

Wrist closure

Palm padding

Sizes: XS – XL

Colors: Black, Brown

Price: North America: $99.90 – Europe: €79.90

Find more at: http://www.spidi.com/us_en/mystic-glove-6.html