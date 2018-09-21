Applications for participation in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes in 2019 were considered by the Selection Committee during the Austrian and British Grands Prix.
Teams provisionally selected were given the deadline of 20 September to confirm details of their riders and machines and to lodge with IRTA a security deposit to guarantee their eventual participation.
The Selection Committee met again on 20 September to review the applications and confirm final acceptance.
The conclusion is that in 2019 there will be 16 teams in Moto3 providing 29 entries. In Moto2 there will be 18 teams providing 32 entries.
In parallel with the selection process for these classes, Dorna and IRTA have been concluding arrangements with Factories and Independent teams to finalise entries for the MotoGP class. This has resulted in an entry of 11 teams providing 22 entries.
Teams selected have the right to announce the details of their team including sponsors, riders and machines. The final entry lists will be published by the FIM during the Valencia GP, respecting the fact that the 2019 season starts on the day after that event.
A list of teams accepted for all classes and the number of entries granted to each team is listed below.
|TEAM
|ENTRIES
|Moto3
|ANGEL NIETO TEAM
|2
|BESTER CAPITAL DUBAI
|2
|CIP – GREEN POWER
|2
|DEL CONCA GRESINI Moto3
|2
|ESTRELLA GALICIA 0,0
|2
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|2
|LEOPARD RACING
|2
|MARINELLI SNIPERS TEAM
|2
|PETRONAS SPRINTA RACING
|2
|PRUESTL GP
|2
|RBA BOE SKULL RIDER
|2
|REALE AVINTIA ACADEMY 77
|1
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|1
|SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE
|2
|SKY RACING TEAM VR46
|2
|SUDMETALL SCHEDL GP RACING
|1
|TOTAL ENTRIES
|29
|Moto2
|ANGEL NIETO TEAM
|2
|DYNAVOLT INTACT GP
|2
|EG 0,0 MARC VDS
|2
|FEDERAL OIL GRESINI Moto2
|1
|FORWARD RACING TEAM
|2
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|2
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|2
|KIEFER RACING
|1
|NTS RW RACING GP
|2
|PETRONAS SPRINTA RACING
|1
|PONS HP40
|2
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|2
|SAG TEAM
|2
|SKY RACING TEAM VR46
|2
|SPEED UP RACING
|2
|SWISS INNOVATIVE INVESTORS
|2
|TASCA RACING SCUDERIA Moto2
|1
|TECH 3 RACING
|2
|TOTAL ENTRIES
|32
|MotoGP
|ALMA PRAMAC RACING
|2
|APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI
|2
|DUCATI TEAM
|2
|LCR HONDA TEAM
|2
|TECH 3 KTM
|2
|
|2
|PETRONAS SPRINTA YAMAHA TEAM
|2
|REALE AVINTIA RACING
|2
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|2
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|2
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|2
|TOTAL ENTRIES
|22