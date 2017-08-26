Romano Fenati makes a last lap dash for pole

Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) left it late to take pole position for the Octo British Grand Prix, as a last lap dash for many of the lightweight class frontrunners hit boiling point in the final few seconds – and the Italian came out on top. The man he beat to the top spot, Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) was only a tenth off – making for an exciting prospect on race day as the two key title rivals head the front row. Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) completes that front row, continuing his run of form after taking pole in the last two races.

John McPhee (British Talent Team) heads the second row after a stunning qualifying session at home – with pole looking like a possibility until the final few seconds saw him just bumped off the first row. Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took fifth in a promising qualifying for the Italian, with the second row completed by compatriot Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46). Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who took his first podium as a rookie at the track in 2016, was seventh fastest.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) were two to lose out in the mad rush at the end of the session, having sat first and second for some time. Bulega finished the session in eighth, with Martin taking ninth and completing the third row. Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing) was P10.

Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) put in a stunner in eleventh, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), Livio Loi (Leopard Racing), Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing). Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the fastest fifteen on the grid.

Next it’s race time, with lights out at 12:40 (GMT +1) on Sunday!

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 2’12.846

2 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) +0.116

3 – Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG – KTM) +0.203