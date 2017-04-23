Record breaker: Aron Canet destroys lap record at COTA

Friday at COTA was impressive for sophomore Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) as he seemed in a league of his own – and the Spaniard stunned the field again on Saturday as he smashed the lap record in qualifying by seven tenths, taking his second career pole by almost a second.

Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) left it late but made it count, shooting up into second in the last few minutes of the session and ready to start the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas from the middle of the front row – with last year’s winner at COTA Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) another big hitter in P3.

Sky Racing Team VR46 rider Nicolo Bulega heads the second row as he aims to score some big points in the US of A after leaving Argentina empty handed, with Del Conca Gresini Moto3 duo Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio in fifth and sixth.

Seventh is Canet’s teammate Enea Bastianini, who has shown much improved pace in Texas so far, with the 2016 Championship just ahead of countryman Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and British Talent Team rider John McPhee.

Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completes the top ten despite a crash, with Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) just missing out in eleventh. The top rookie on the grid is Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) in twelfth after a stunning session for the Italian, with RBA BOE Racing Team duo Juanfran Guevara and Gabriel Rodrigo in tight formation behind. Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) locks out the top fifteen.

Engines fire up at 11:00 local time (GMT -5) for the Moto3™ race, as Canet aims for his first win – and Mir for his third in a row.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 2’14.644

2 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) + 0.987

3 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) + 0.997