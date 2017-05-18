Thursday, May 18, 2017
Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team statement regarding Nicky Hayden

admin Latest News, Racing, World Superbikes No Comments on Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team statement regarding Nicky Hayden

Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team rider Nicky Hayden was involved in an incident while cycling near Rimini, Italy yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 17th May)

Following the incident, Nicky was treated on site by medical staff and then taken by ambulance to a hospital near Rimini for immediate treatment. Once Nicky’s condition was stabilised, he was transferred to Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena and remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Members of Nicky’s team and his fiancé are with him in the hospital.

We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and messages of support and the assistance of emergency and medical services. Once an official statement regarding Nicky’s condition is released by the hospital or Nicky’s family, a further update from the team will be issued.

