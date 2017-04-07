Red Bull MotoGP Rookies testing the temperature and it’s red hot in Aragon

Three days of thrilling testing set Motorland Aragon alight and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies can’t wait to get to the first race in Jerez in four weeks. Though track temperatures were cool with rain in the morning of the second day it was an excellent start to the eleventh season and the track action was certainly up to temperature.

Thirteen new Rookies were having their first outings on the KTM RC 250 Rs including Turkish 13-year-old Deniz Öncü who is standing in for Peetu Paavilainen. The 15-year-old Finn was injured at a non Rookies event and will also miss the first race weekend. Deniz is twin brother of Can Öncü, already in the Cup from the 2016 Selection Event.

Watch your backs

Though the older and more experienced returning Rookies like Spaniard Aleix Viu and fellow 16-year-old, Japanese Ai Ogura headed most of the timing sheets the new guys were soon getting very close to their times. The Turkish twins were quick as was 15-year old Meikon Kawakami from Brazil and Adrián Carrasco, the 14-year-old Spaniard. A Race Simulation also produced some quick times as the competitive spirit was heightened.

Rider Coach Dani Ribalta was impressed. “It has been an excellent test and I’m happy with the newcomers, I think that the level this year could be very good. Ogura and Viu are still faster but overall I believe that the level will be higher, close racing from the beginning even if a few can get away in front.”

His views reflected by fellow Coach Gustl Auinger who was seeing his eleventh group of newcomers. “It always interests me to see how the new guys get on at the first test, it’s amazing how quickly they get up to speed and this year I think we have a very good group.”

Calendar

R1&2 May 6-7 Jerez – Spain

R3&4 June 24-25 Assen – Netherlands

R5&6 July 1-2 Sachsenring – Germany

R7&8 August 5-6 Brno – Czech Republic

R9&10 August 12-13 Spielberg – Austria

R11 September 9 Misano – Italy

R12&13 September 23-24 Aragon – Spain

Entry List

4 Dan Jones GBR

6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN

9 Sasha De Vits BEL

11 Gabriele Giannini ITA

12 Filip Salač CZE

13 Walid Soppe NED

14 Matthias Meggle GER

19 Lorenzo Bartalesi ITA

20 Omar Bonoli ITA

21 Victor Steeman NED

22 Peetu Paavilainen* FIN

24 Xavier Artigas ESP

28 Adrian Carrasco ESP

36 Beatriz Neila ESP

39 Kazuki Masaki JPN

40 Sean Kelly USA

43 Steward Garcia COL

44 Kevin Orgis GER

52 Deniz Öncü TUR

65 Can Öncü TUR

69 Rory Skinner GBR

79 Ai Ogura JPN

81 Aleix Viu ESP

82 Loran Faber NED

83 Meikon Kawakami BRA

* Peetu Paavilainen will not start in Jerez