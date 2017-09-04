Renthal Recalls Clip-on Handlebars due to potential cracking risk

Renthal announces a worldwide recall of two models of its Clip-on Handlebars as part of their commitment to customer safety.

One of the World’s largest handlebar manufacturers has identified the potential of ‘Stress Corrosion Cracking’ in two models (Gen 1 and Gen 2 versions) of its Clip-on Handlebars. In total Renthal have received 22 reports of cracking, with no injuries reported.

Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC) is defined as a corrosion attack which can occur under the simultaneous influence of mechanical “tensile” stresses and a corrosive environment. The presence of only one of these factors does not induce crack propagation but when combined they occasionally can.

The latest generation of Clip-On clamps are made from a different grade of material which offers superior resistance to SCC and allows the clamps to exceed Renthal’s new generation tests and requirements.

In this company instigated recall, customers are encouraged to send in their Clip-On’s and handlebars to be supplied a new Clip-On Handlebar set, complete with grips. The easy to use system features postage free collection and delivery.

Renthal has created dedicated Web pages to the Recall, with customer information on identifying the relevant specific products, a comprehensive FAQ page and crucial information on returning the handlebars. The full Recall area can be accessed at www.renthal.com/clipon-return

Renthal is also publicising the Recall as widely as possible through its worldwide distributor network, motorcycle media and its own social media feeds.

This commitment to safety and customer satisfaction reflects the long-standing principles of this British company, founded in 1969 by motorcycle and engineering enthusiasts Andrew Renshaw and Henry Rosenthal.

With 193 World Titles and counting alongside prestigious OEM customers including Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and KTM, Renthal has always been at the forefront of R&D and innovative technology.

Rees Williams, Renthal Commercial Director, commented, “We are committed to informing as many of our customers as possible of this recall, whilst making it as easy as possible for them to return and receive new products. Renthal has a strong reputation for high quality and customer service, two attributes we feel are in line with this self-instigated recall.”

Further information

Phone: 0161 406 6399