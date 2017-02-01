Revealed Arai RX-7V IOM TT 2017 Ltd Edition Helmet

Without doubt the Isle of Man TT races are the most iconic road races ever and the matching world famous three-legged symbol (known as the ‘’Triskelion’’) is together with the TT lettering, easily the most recognizable ‘’logo’’ in the racing world. Arai is therefore rightfully proud, as preferred helmet supplier, to use the official TT logo as part of our exclusive IOMTT Limited Edition design.

For many years Arai and the Isle of Man TT races have been partners and also for 2017 Arai will be the official helmet supplier of the IOMTT event. Part of this agreement is the massive presence of Arai at the TT paddock. The ‘’Arai Village’’ has been a familiar and highly appreciated sight there, offering Arai presentations, helmet showrooms and (free) helmet and racing service. More information on the activities in the Arai Village will be informed later towards the event on our special website page dedicated to the RX-7V 2017 IoM TT Limited Edition.

Every year a new design is introduced, especially for the TT races. Every year the helmets are made on one production run, no backorders are possible making the IOMTT helmets truly limited editions.

Part of this tradition is also that the IOMTT Limited Edition helmets are designed by Italians best known designer Aldo Drudi. And again he has made the 2017 edition a beautiful piece of helmet art, integrating all the famous TT elements in an up to date new design. The Arai top of the range RX-7V helmet is used as base for the new IOMTT 2017 helmet.

The very first IOMTT 2017 helmets will be available in the Arai Village from the first TT practice day on 27 May 2017 at the Isle of Man paddock.