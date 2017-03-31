R&G Rookies Trophy Returns for Third Consecutive Year

Following two seasons of supporting the very best in new talent, R&G is proud to announce that the R&G Rookies Trophy returns for 2017, bigger and better. Eligible for riders making their debut in any of the MCE British Superbike Championship classes, the overall winner of the 2017 trophy will receive £500 cash, £500 R&G product support, a set of race tyres from Pirelli and a top-of-the-range LS2 helmet.

2016 proved to be a hard-fought battle, with seven riders from across the MCE British Superbike Championship paddock taking their turn at leading the standings throughout the season. After taking 16 wins in the Hel Performance Motostar Standard class, the Trophy eventually went the way of young Welsh rider Dan Jones.

Open to competitors who are riding their first full season in their respective class, the Trophy will see the likes of new Superbike rider Bradley Ray competing with Superstock 1000 newcomer Mason Law and Motostar rider Taylor Fox Moreton.

Each eligible rider will be judged using the same criteria over the season, with the overall winner of the 2017 R&G Rookies’ Trophy being awarded £500 in cash, £500 product support, a set of Pirelli race tyres and a top-of-the-range LS2 crash helmet, the FF323 Arrow. The winner will also receive the R&G Rookies’ Trophy in a special presentation.

In addition to the overall prize, Eurosport presenter James Whitham will be choosing a rider at each round as his ‘Rookie of the Meeting’, which will be based upon performance, conduct and effort over the course of the three days. Each winner will receive a set of R&G Aero Knee Sliders, which will be presented to the rider at the following meeting.

Alongside the Trophy, as an Official Supplier to the MCE British Superbike Championship, R&G will have a larger presence in the paddock with its Paddock Support service and circuit branding and, new for 2017, will be able to supply most scrutineering essentials.

MCE BSB Series Director, Stuart Higgs, commented: “Since its inception, the R&G Rookies’ Trophy has been a great success, so we’re very excited to have it returning for 2017. This season once again has a huge array of newcomers joining the series as well as riders taking on new challenges in different classes, so the R&G Rookies’ Trophy is a perfect way to reward them.”

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “For the past two seasons we’ve been extremely proud to be able to help support the stars of tomorrow through our R&G Rookies’ Trophy. Over the winter, we’ve been working hard to make the 2017 edition even more appealing and with both Pirelli and LS2 coming on board it is going to be a fantastic prize for the overall winner. The line-up this year is incredibly strong, so I’m looking forward to seeing how it pans out over the twelve rounds!”

