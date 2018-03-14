The first race weekend is in gear, with some of the grid checking out a photo exhibit and some local landmarks of the Qatari capital.

Before the sun goes down and the lights go out on Sunday ahead of the first Grand Prix of the season, Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Karel Abraham (Angel Nieto Team), Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing), Tom Lüthi (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), Lorenzo Baldassari (Pons HP 40) and Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) took a trip to the Katara Cultural Village in Doha to check out the “Speed & Rituals” photo exhibit by the highly esteemed MotoGP™ photographers Gigi Soldano and Mirco Lazzari.

Upon arrival the riders had a photo opportunity with the creative minds behind the exhibition, Gigi and Mirco, and once formalities were out of the way the riders set off to find their pictures on the walls of the Youth Hobbies Centre. Bradley Smith was happy to spot a photo of himself, grinning, “There’s a picture of me here, that’s cool! It’s great to be able to showcase the creativity of the photographers in MotoGP and to showcase MotoGP in a different light.”

Meanwhile, 2018 MotoGP™ rookie Tom Lüthi is determined to get his photo up there after his veteran career in the lower classes. “I’m a little bit sad but it’s ok, next year I will be up there…” The Swiss rider is a 125 World Champion and has multiple Grand Prix victories, but hasn’t yet taken on the premier class.

After wandering through the exhibition, the riders then moved on for more photo and media opportunities in the Amphitheatre overlooking the Persian Gulf, before one last photo stop in front of Katara’s famous Pigeon Towers. The riders now look forward to preparations ahead of the Grand Prix of Qatar, with Free Practice scheduled for 14:45 local time (GMT +3) on Friday 16th March.