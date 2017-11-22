Suzuki GB is helping customers make valuable savings in the run-up to Christmas this year, offering free postage and packaging on orders over £25 this Black Friday weekend, while those spending over £200 will receive a free Amazon Kindle Fire. The offer runs from 24 November until the end of Cyber Monday, on 27 November.

With shoppers already well in the festive spirit, and Christmas a little over one month away, Suzuki is making it easier to buy for motorcyclists in the family this season. The Japanese manufacturer has an extensive collection of leisure wear and casual lines, that include t-shirts, hoodies, chequered shirts, and jumpers. There are also coats, hats, and scarves. And if you’re looking for something for the racing fan in the household, then there are jackets, gilets, t-shirts, and hoodies from Suzuki’s British Superbike race team wear as well as a MotoGP collection. There’s also a range of Team Classic Suzuki items, which mirror the design of the XR69 Michael Dunlop has raced at the Classic TT for the last two years, as well as the Katana that has been campaigned in the European Classic Endurance series by riders including Guy Martin and James Whitham.

Ideal items for stocking fillers can also be found in the brand’s merchandise collection, and includes keyrings, mugs, belts, and watches. There’s even a six-piece Christmas tree bauble set. Bigger items include backpacks and an Ogio kit bag, or a MotoGP replica Shoei GT Air helmet. For the younger Suzuki fan, there is a range of kids’ clothing, as well as Striders and Kiddi Motos for the budding motorcyclist.

Suzuki GB ecommerce and merchandise manager, Emma Gibbon, said ahead of the forthcoming Black Friday weekend, “It’s the time of year now where people are getting those Christmas gifts bought and are planning for the festive period, and we want to offer a bit of extra incentive this coming weekend. We’ve lowered the threshold to qualify for free postage and packaging, but we’re also delighted to be able to offer a free Amazon Kindle Fire with every order over £200. For no extra cost, customers will get a lot of added value, which will hopefully add to the Christmas cheer.”

To take advantage of Suzuki’s Black Friday deal, head to the official Suzuki Bikes UK eBay store, by clicking here.