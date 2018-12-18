Protects all metal parts and stops existing corrosion in its tracks

Self-healing: the protective coating re-closes immediately after being touched

Improved penetration: even works in hard-to-reach places

Perfect for winter lay-up

Lubricates and displaces moisture

Salt and water corrosion can cause lasting and irreparable damage to motorcycles, wiping hundreds of pounds from the resale value and leaving vital components at risk of failure.

It’s crucial to make sure your machine is well protected throughout the winter season – whether you’re riding through or laying the bike up until spring – so alongside washing, regular treatment with a corrosion inhibitor is vital.

SDoc100 Corrosion Protectant shields all metal parts against salt and water damage, and if used regularly, can stop existing corrosion in its tracks.

Formulated in the company’s German laboratory, it leaves a transparent, protective, self-healing film on your bike’s metal surfaces – which re-closes immediately after being touched – to shield against salt and water. It also lubricates and displaces moisture.

Application couldn’t be simpler, just spray directly from the can – no messy pre-treatments or fiddly applicators needed.

Built-in penetration properties mean that even areas you can’t reach can benefit from its corrosion-inhibiting action.

SDoc100 Corrosion Protectant is priced at £13.99 including VAT for a 300ml aerosol can. For details on the complete SDoc100 Motorcycle Care range, visit www.motohaus.com or call 01256 704909.