Secure your BMW RT Sat Nav with Wunderlich

Wunderlich’s Security and Glare Shield offers peace of mind for BMW R1200RT LC owners concerned about losing their expensive Navigator system to thieves.

BMW’s optional Navigator system for the R1200 RT doesn’t offer any provision for securing it to the bike, leaving it vulnerable opportunist thieves if the bike is left unattended (e.g. at fuel stops). Wunderlich’s easily mounted kit prevents this.

Simple to fit and operate, the Security Shield fixes the Navigator firmly in place beneath a metal bracket. The sat nav can only be removed using the Shield’s high-quality, key-operated lock.

Shaped to shade the Navigator system from the sun’s glare, the Shield also helps the rider see instructions on the screen clearly in bright light.

Made in Germany and covered by a 5-year guarantee, it can be fitted quickly and easily,with no modifications to the bike. Clear instructions are included.

The Wunderlich Navigator Security and Glare Shield fits all liquid-cooled BMW R1200RT models and retails at £89.00 including VAT.

Visit www.nippynormans.com for details.

Key features: