Sena’s smartest unit yet, the range-topping 30k connects through Mesh Intercom™ technology, Bluetooth 4.1, and the new Sena RideConnected app.

With Sena’s new 30K Communication System riders can stay connected – even if their group doesn’t stay together on the road – whilst streaming smartphone music, answering phone calls, and listening to turn-by-turn GPS navigation, seamlessly and hands-free.

Three ways to connect:

Sena’s Mesh Intercom™ technology allows automatic connection to a virtually limitless number of 30K users: a ‘private mode’ allows users to invite and communicate with up to 16 riders at a range of up to 2km (1.2 miles); there’s also the option to allow an endless number of ‘guests’ to listen in.

It also means more stable connections – if a rider goes out of range, the rest of the group stays connected while the 30K automatically searches for and reconnects to the ‘lost’ rider once back in range.

In addition, the 30K is Bluetooth 4.1 enabled, and can connect to up to three other Sena and non-Sena Bluetooth devices, at the same time as Mesh Intercom™ devices.

The Sena RideConnected App allows users to communicate with a virtually limitless amount of riders worldwide, over an infinite range, providing they’re connected to a mobile network.

Multitask:

Audio Multitasking™ technology allows users to hold a conversation, while simultaneously streaming smartphone music or listening to the built-in FM radio, taking phone calls, or hearing GPS navigation. The 30K also takes away the frustration and distraction of different functions ‘cutting in’, because the audio features won’t interrupt one another, but simply ‘overlay’ for a smoother listening experience.

Hands-free and stress-free:

The 30K can be operated completely hands-free using voice commands, so the rider can move through music, phone, and intercom features without taking his or her hands off the bars or their concentration away from the road.

A quick charge feature means that, in just 20 minutes, users get 5 hours of Bluetooth intercom use, or 3 hours Mesh Intercom™ use.

The 30K is water resistant and compatible with Sena’s optional Handlebar Remote control, as well as all the 20S clamp accessories.

The Utility App (for iPhone and Android) means owners can configure device settings and access a quick user guide with ease.

The Sena 30K comes in either single or twin unit packs, each containing everything needed to get up and running. A single unit costs £289.99, while the twin pack retails at £499.99.

For full specifications and to view the complete Sena range contact Motohaus Powersports on 01256 704909 or visit www.motohaus.com