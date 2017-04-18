SERT awarded the first Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) was awarded the first ‘Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy’ on Sunday after the finish of the 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans.

Their will to stay the course, their ability to pick themselves back up after the toughest of ordeals, and the motivation of the entire team, faithful to the spirit of Endurance so dear to Anthony Delhalle: these were the reasons behind the jury’s decision to award the first ‘Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy’ to the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who finished the 24 Heures Motos in 4th place.

The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team had to come to grips with the demise of their rider Anthony Delhalle a few weeks before the second round of the FIM EWC. Despite the shock of his untimely death and the absence of team manager Dominique Méliand, an iconic figure who has withdrawn from the circuit for a few months for health reasons, the entire squad banded together in a fine demonstration of the spirit of Endurance.

Anthony Delhalle’s wife Jessie gave away the first trophy to the whole team, represented on the podium by riders Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Alex Cudlin, and by Dominique Hébrard, SERT’s team manager at Le Mans.

The ‘Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy’ will be given out after each FIM EWC championship race to keep the sporting spirit and character of a great rider of the calibre of Anthony Delhalle alive on the racing circuit for a long time to come.