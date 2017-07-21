Shakey closes in on fastest ever lap of Brands Hatch to hold off Brookes and Hopkins

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne edged closer to setting the fastest ever lap of the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, moving ahead of Josh Brookes and John Hopkins in the final stages of the second free practice session for the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, as the leading trio clocked times under the existing lap record.
The session featured Byrne and Brookes swapping places at the top of the times, but as the chequered flag fell to end the second free practice it was the Be Wiser Ducati team that held the advantage by 0.418s ahead of rivals Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha.
John Hopkins proved he is ready to come out fighting this weekend with the Moto Rapido Ducati team as the American hit back again in the afternoon session to move third fastest, pushing championship leader Luke Mossey into fourth place.
Peter Hickman completed the top-five for Smiths Racing BMW, just 0.354s ahead of Leon Haslam on the second of the JG Speedfit Kawasakis.
Dan Linfoot was the leading Honda Racing contender in eighth place; his team-mate Jason O’Halloran crashed out at Paddock Hill Bend in the first 20 minutes, and although was unhurt, the bike was badly damaged and he was sidelined for the remainder of the session.
Michael Laverty was ninth fastest with Christian Iddon completing the top ten for Tyco BMW on his return from injury.
MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice one:
- Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:25.106s
- John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.333s
- Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.523s
- Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.580s
- Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.777s
- Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.791s
- Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.816s
- Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.955s
- James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.043s
- Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +1.116s
MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice two:
- Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:24.904s
- Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.418s
- John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.501s
- Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.545s
- Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.644s
- Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.998s
- James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.015s
- Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +1.079s
- Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +1.252s
- Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.358s
For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com
Jake Dixon propels himself into the MCE BSB premier league with Knockhill victories
------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------