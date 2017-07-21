Shakey closes in on fastest ever lap of Brands Hatch to hold off Brookes and Hopkins

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne edged closer to setting the fastest ever lap of the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, moving ahead of Josh Brookes and John Hopkins in the final stages of the second free practice session for the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, as the leading trio clocked times under the existing lap record.

The session featured Byrne and Brookes swapping places at the top of the times, but as the chequered flag fell to end the second free practice it was the Be Wiser Ducati team that held the advantage by 0.418s ahead of rivals Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha.

John Hopkins proved he is ready to come out fighting this weekend with the Moto Rapido Ducati team as the American hit back again in the afternoon session to move third fastest, pushing championship leader Luke Mossey into fourth place.

Peter Hickman completed the top-five for Smiths Racing BMW, just 0.354s ahead of Leon Haslam on the second of the JG Speedfit Kawasakis.

Dan Linfoot was the leading Honda Racing contender in eighth place; his team-mate Jason O’Halloran crashed out at Paddock Hill Bend in the first 20 minutes, and although was unhurt, the bike was badly damaged and he was sidelined for the remainder of the session.

Michael Laverty was ninth fastest with Christian Iddon completing the top ten for Tyco BMW on his return from injury.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice one:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:25.106s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.333s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.523s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.580s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.777s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.791s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.816s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.955s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.043s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +1.116s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice two:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:24.904s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.418s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.501s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.545s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.644s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.998s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.015s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +1.079s Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +1.252s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.358s

