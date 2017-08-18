Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and Jake Dixon were separated by just 0.030s after the second MCE British Superbike free practice session at Cadwell Park this afternoon, with the pair lapping under the existing circuit record to hold off home hero Peter Hickman in third.

Byrne set the original benchmark early in the session but then Hickman surged his way back to the top of the times after topping the opening free practice. However the Smiths Racing BMW rider was nudged back into third place when Byrne and Dixon improved in the closing ten minutes of the session. Byrne had ended the morning session third fastest after having a small crash at the bottom of the Mountain.

Dixon is fighting to move into the top six in the standings this weekend ahead of the Showdown as he holds seventh place ahead of Sunday’s two races and just adrift of him is Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon.

The Tyco BMW rider was fourth fastest as he bids to climb into the Showdown six, he held off Josh Brookes who completed the top five for Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha.

The McAMS Yamahas were fighting back at Cadwell Park with James Ellison leading the charge in sixth place, narrowly ahead of Leon Haslam, who split him and team-mate Michael Laverty. John Hopkins and Jason O’Halloran completed the top ten.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice 1:

Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 1m:27.150s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.040s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.368s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.545s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.722s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.834s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.010s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +1.144s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.252s Martin Jessopp (Ridersmotorcycles.com BMW) +1.254s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice 2:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:26.516s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.030s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.198s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.583s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.637s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.647s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.690s Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +0.819s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.884s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +1.022s

