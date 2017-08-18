Shakey leads Dixon by just 0.030s with the pair under the lap record in Cadwell Park free practice
Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and Jake Dixon were separated by just 0.030s after the second MCE British Superbike free practice session at Cadwell Park this afternoon, with the pair lapping under the existing circuit record to hold off home hero Peter Hickman in third.
Byrne set the original benchmark early in the session but then Hickman surged his way back to the top of the times after topping the opening free practice. However the Smiths Racing BMW rider was nudged back into third place when Byrne and Dixon improved in the closing ten minutes of the session. Byrne had ended the morning session third fastest after having a small crash at the bottom of the Mountain.
Dixon is fighting to move into the top six in the standings this weekend ahead of the Showdown as he holds seventh place ahead of Sunday’s two races and just adrift of him is Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon.
The Tyco BMW rider was fourth fastest as he bids to climb into the Showdown six, he held off Josh Brookes who completed the top five for Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha.
The McAMS Yamahas were fighting back at Cadwell Park with James Ellison leading the charge in sixth place, narrowly ahead of Leon Haslam, who split him and team-mate Michael Laverty. John Hopkins and Jason O’Halloran completed the top ten.
MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice 1:
- Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 1m:27.150s
- Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.040s
- Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.368s
- Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.545s
- Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.722s
- John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.834s
- Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +1.010s
- Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +1.144s
- James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.252s
- Martin Jessopp (Ridersmotorcycles.com BMW) +1.254s
MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Free Practice 2:
- Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:26.516s
- Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.030s
- Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.198s
- Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.583s
- Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.637s
- James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.647s
- Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.690s
- Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +0.819s
- John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.884s
- Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +1.022s
For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com
Honda Racing back on top: Jason O’Halloran tops Snetterton official test