Shakey leads incredibly close free practice as final title fight beckons at Brands Hatch

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne maintained his position at the top of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship times in free practice two at Brands Hatch, in an incredibly close session that saw the top 17 riders covered by just 0.933s.

The Be Wiser Ducati rider had topped the opening session of the weekend and he went on to hold off championship leader and title rival Leon Haslam as Michael Laverty split the pair ahead of tomorrow’s first race on the Grand Prix circuit.

Byrne and Haslam had been battling for the top spot in the closing stages with just 0.001s separating them in the final five minutes, but the defending champion was not finished and his final run put him 0.147s ahead of Haslam as Laverty moved into second.

The afternoon session was briefly red flagged when Jake Dixon crashed out at Hawthorns; he was able to walk away from the crash but dropped to twelfth as the times tumbled in the closing minutes after the session resumed.

John Hopkins had been running second for the Moto Rapido Ducati team; the American holding fourth place as the chequered flag fell to hold off Christian Iddon on the Tyco BMW and championship challenger Josh Brookes.

Dan Linfoot led the Honda Racing charge in seventh as Sylvain Guintoli split him from his team-mate Jason O’Halloran in ninth position. Glenn Irwin completed the top ten for the Be Wiser Ducati team, nudging James Ellison outside the top ten in eleventh place.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice two:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:25.245s Michael Laverty (McAMS Yamaha) +0.120s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.147s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.279s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.290s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.297s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.426s Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) +0.441s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.455s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.533s

Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne

Be Wiser Ducati

Fastest in free practice

“It has been a good day. Basically throughout the last few rounds we have switched between our 2016 and 2017 spec bike because there are strong aspects to both and the bike we won on here in July was the 2017 one, so it made sense to start with that here.

“We have had two sessions today and in both we have been fastest but unfortunately there are no points for free practice so we aren’t any closer to achieving our goal, which is to try and win three races and then hopefully another title – but it is a good start anyway!

“I feel quite relaxed. It is difficult; Leon is leading with a 33 point advantage and trying to overhaul that in three races is going to be really difficult, but I have come here chilled out and ready to race and I am here to enjoy it.

“I would love to win all three races; Brands Hatch is my home track and in fact if I win all three this weekend that would make it 20 victories on the Grand Prix circuit, which would be cool and if that is enough for the championship then that would obviously be fantastic.”