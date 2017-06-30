Shakey strikes back to keep O’Halloran from the top in free practice at Snetterton

Defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne was back on top of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship free practice times today, narrowly holding off the attack from Honda Racing’s Jason O’Halloran as the fifth round of the season kicked off at Snetterton.

Byrne and O’Halloran shared the victories at the Norfolk circuit last year and as the weekend got underway the pair were instantly locking horns for the top position on the opening day on track ahead of tomorrow’s Datatag Qualifying session.

As the chequered flag fell on the second session, Byrne lapped inside the existing lap record to hold the advantage by 0.129s from O’Halloran, but the pair were being hunted down by Peter Hickman who surged into third position on the Smiths Racing BMW.

Knockhill double race winner Jake Dixon carried his momentum into the RAF Reserves Kawasaki team’s home round at Snetterton by setting the fourth fastest time to nudge championship leader Luke Mossey into fifth place by 0.050s.

Josh Brookes had been on top midway through the session before the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha suffered a technical problem which sidelined the 2015 champion for the remainder of the session; however he still held sixth position to remain ahead of rival Yamaha rider James Ellison.

Leon Haslam returned to the track following his crash that sidelined him at Knockhill to finish the opening day eighth fastest with Billy McConnell and Sylvain Guintoli completing a top ten that featured all six manufacturers.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Free Practice one result:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:48.353s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.129s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.411s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.457s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.699s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.866s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.934s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +1.050s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW) +1.224s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +1.331s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Free Practice 2 result:

Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:47.345s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.413s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.487s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.579s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.629s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.671s James Ellison (McAMS Yamaha) +0.715s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.966s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.368s Sylvain Guintoli (Bennetts Suzuki) +1.468s

