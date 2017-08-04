Shuhei Nakamoto joins Dorna Sports as special advisor

Shuhei Nakamoto has joined Dorna Sports as a special advisor; the former HRC vice president will take on a role in the management and organisation of the company’s Talent Promotion department together with Alberto Puig – including the Asia Talent Cup, British Talent Cup and the European Talent Cup. In addition, Nakamoto will also be supporting and liaising with Asian riders, bringing his insight and experience to the generation of tomorrow.

Nakamoto’s career with Honda began as a chassis designer, moving from two wheels to four before returning to HRC to take the reins in MotoGP™ in 2009. As Vice President of HRC as well as highly involved in technical development and direction, Nakamoto’s reign saw Honda win four rider titles and five manufacturer’s titles in eight years.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports: “It is an honour for us to welcome Nakamoto-san to Dorna. His experience and success are incomparable and he will be a valuable asset to the company and our vision. We are proud to work with him and look forward to integrating his experience into Dorna and our future.”