Singles victories for Hawkins and Shannon at Pre-TT Classic.

The Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races began at a sunny Billown Circuit right on schedule on Saturday afternoon. Notable amongst the non-starters were potential race winners Mike Hose, Bill Swallow and Chris McGahan.

Fastest from the lights was Foxdale’s Rich Hawkins; he led by 10 metres as the riders steamed into Ballabeg for the first time. Second was Bob Owen; in third place was Keith Dixon (Seeley). Keith Shannon; on the first 250cc machine held fourth overall; he was just ahead of Meredydd Owen. The second lap saw Bob Owen just a couple of metres ahead of Hawkins as they took the sharp right hander for the second time. Dixon was third; but under pressure from Meredydd Owen.

Shannon was next and well clear of newcomer Will Loder in the battle for 250cc honours. On lap 3 the only change was that Meredydd Owen had relegated Dixon to 4th. Lap 4 saw Hawkins back in the lead; by 5 metres from Owen; behind them Meredydd Owen had pulled clear of Dixon.

On lap 5 Hawkins maintained his 5 metres advantage over Owen; but one mile down the road at Cross Four Ways Owen out-braked himself and lost 9s to Hawkins. This proved decisive; the Foxdale man duly rode took victory by 8.4s; a sweet win after being in the runner-up slot four times. Meredydd Owen took the final podium placing. Shannon took another 250cc victory from the impressive Loder; he is one to watch for the future. Alan Smallbones rode well on his little Ducati to add another podium finish to his c.v.

Singles Race

350cc

Rich Hawkins Ducati 83.286mph Bob Owen Aermacchi 82.654mph Meredydd Owen Seeley 79.397mph

250cc