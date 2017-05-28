Monday, May 29, 2017
Singles victories for Hawkins and Shannon at Pre-TT Classic.

RichardRadcliffe Isle of Man TT and Other Roads No Comments on Singles victories for Hawkins and Shannon at Pre-TT Classic.

The Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races began at a sunny Billown Circuit right on schedule on Saturday afternoon. Notable amongst the non-starters were potential race winners Mike Hose, Bill Swallow and Chris McGahan.

Fastest from the lights was Foxdale’s Rich Hawkins; he led by 10 metres as the riders steamed into Ballabeg for the first time. Second was Bob Owen; in third place was Keith Dixon (Seeley). Keith Shannon; on the first 250cc machine held fourth overall; he was just ahead of Meredydd Owen. The second lap saw Bob Owen just a couple of metres ahead of Hawkins as they took the sharp right hander for the second time. Dixon was third; but under pressure from Meredydd Owen.

Bob Owen and Rich Hawkins.

Shannon was next and well clear of newcomer Will Loder in the battle for 250cc honours. On lap 3 the only change was that Meredydd Owen had relegated Dixon to 4th. Lap 4 saw Hawkins back in the lead; by 5 metres from Owen; behind them Meredydd Owen had pulled clear of Dixon.

Meredydd Owen.

On lap 5 Hawkins maintained his 5 metres advantage over Owen; but one mile down the road at Cross Four Ways Owen out-braked himself and lost 9s to Hawkins. This proved decisive; the Foxdale man duly rode took victory by 8.4s; a sweet win after being in the runner-up slot four times. Meredydd Owen took the final podium placing. Shannon took another 250cc victory from the impressive Loder; he is one to watch for the future. Alan Smallbones rode well on his little Ducati to add another podium finish to his c.v.

Keith Shannon.

Will Loder.

Alan Smallbones.

Singles Race

350cc

  1. Rich Hawkins             Ducati                   83.286mph
  2. Bob Owen                   Aermacchi            82.654mph
  3. Meredydd Owen        Seeley                   79.397mph

250cc

  1. Keith Shannon           Cotton                  77.239mph
  2. Will Loder                   Greeves               76.965mph
  3. Alan Smallbones        Ducati                  72.700mph

