Singles victories for Hawkins and Shannon at Pre-TT Classic.

The Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races began at a sunny Billown Circuit right on schedule on Saturday afternoon. Notable amongst the non-starters were potential race winners Mike Hose, Bill Swallow and Chris McGahan.
Fastest from the lights was Foxdale’s Rich Hawkins; he led by 10 metres as the riders steamed into Ballabeg for the first time. Second was Bob Owen; in third place was Keith Dixon (Seeley). Keith Shannon; on the first 250cc machine held fourth overall; he was just ahead of Meredydd Owen. The second lap saw Bob Owen just a couple of metres ahead of Hawkins as they took the sharp right hander for the second time. Dixon was third; but under pressure from Meredydd Owen.
Shannon was next and well clear of newcomer Will Loder in the battle for 250cc honours. On lap 3 the only change was that Meredydd Owen had relegated Dixon to 4th. Lap 4 saw Hawkins back in the lead; by 5 metres from Owen; behind them Meredydd Owen had pulled clear of Dixon.
On lap 5 Hawkins maintained his 5 metres advantage over Owen; but one mile down the road at Cross Four Ways Owen out-braked himself and lost 9s to Hawkins. This proved decisive; the Foxdale man duly rode took victory by 8.4s; a sweet win after being in the runner-up slot four times. Meredydd Owen took the final podium placing. Shannon took another 250cc victory from the impressive Loder; he is one to watch for the future. Alan Smallbones rode well on his little Ducati to add another podium finish to his c.v.
Singles Race
350cc
- Rich Hawkins Ducati 83.286mph
- Bob Owen Aermacchi 82.654mph
- Meredydd Owen Seeley 79.397mph
250cc
- Keith Shannon Cotton 77.239mph
- Will Loder Greeves 76.965mph
- Alan Smallbones Ducati 72.700mph
------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------------------