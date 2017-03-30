Sit Back and Relax – the 2017 Race Season is here! Rider Paddock Chairs

Emulate your race heroes in your own home or garage. The 2017 Rider Chair range offers you the chance to own the same chair as used in MotoGP, World and British Superbike pit garages. These ultra-stylish, full factory rider chairs offer a deep support seat and back with memory foam technology to ensure the ultimate comfortable seat.

Both models feature a pneumatic height adjuster on a 5 swivel caster base for additional stability, eliminating the potential for high-sides or front end tucks!

Rider Paddock Chair Specification

Deep support seat and back

Memory Foam Cushioning

Integrated shoulder and thigh supports

Fully adjustable tilt and recline

Pneumatic height adjuster

5 swivel caster base

Available in: FOGGY, MotoGP – Black/Silver MotoGP – Red/White/Black, Plain Orange/Black, Plain Red/Black – Other designs available, please check the website for latest styles.

RRP: £199.99

Rider Chair Specification

Deep support seat and back

Memory Foam Cushioning

Faux Leather with mesh contrast panel

Integrated headrest and armrests

Durable construction, high-detailed panelling and stitching

Fully adjustable tilt and recline

Pneumatic height adjuster

5 swivel caster base

Available in:, FOGGY, Bike It – Black/Red, MotoGP – Red/White/Black, BikeTek – Orange/Black – Other designs available, please check the website for latest styles.

RRP: £109.99