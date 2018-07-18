SPIDI Armakore cleverly combines the most advanced adventure touring features, including SuperFabric® inserts, Coolmax® lining, and three layers Extra Tenax, to create an unmatched motorcycle jacket. The removable H2Out membrane and the Step-In-Clothing technology make it suitable for use at every latitude.

Being a jacket conceived and developed for the most extreme expeditions on two wheels, it was mandatory for SPIDI to rely on the most extreme materials available. SuperFabric® technology takes a fabric and overlays it with tiny plates in a specific arrangement, designed to deliver a range of performance features such as abrasion resistance, stain resistance, quick drying, weight reduction and more. The key to this remarkable material is the fact that locally, the guard plates are hard. Globally, the plates allow full motion which gives SuperFabric® a feel similar to traditional fabrics; these guard plates are ready to fend off rocks, ice, brush, debris, scuffs, and scrapes. Moreover, SuperFabric® materials won’t snag like knit fabrics and it’s highly resistant to stains from mud, dirt, grease, and liquids such as oil. This amazing fabric is coupled to SPIDI’s proprietary Extra Tenax and Flex Tenax panels, so to create a flexible yet durable exoskeleton to protect the rider while enhancing his riding comfort and sensibility; all these panels are selected and strategically placed based on accurate biomechanics researches performed on thousands of Kilometers on two wheels.

Elements’ protection is provided by the world famous H2Out membrane, which is the result of years of research performed with Toray (Japan) to create a motorcycle specific waterproof/windproof/breathable membrane, with such a microporosity to guarantee maximum comfort, taking into account the specific use for the motorcyclists, while huge vents and air intakes are cleverly placed where needed the most, without ever sacrificing the safety features. A removable thermal lining, useable as a standalone down sport jacket, extends the riding season to 365 days-a-year.

On the safety side, EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protectors help reducing the damages in event of a crash, while the EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified Warrior Back protectors and the prEN1621-3 certified Warrior Chest and Thorax Warrior can be added as optional features; all these protectors have been designed, tested and produced by the Italian SPIDI Safety Lab, under the supervision of MotoGP technicians.

Once again, SPIDI’s on-field commitment created a masterpiece of motorcycle technology.

Technical features:

High tenacity Extra Tenax triple twisted Nylon 6.6

SuperFabric® inserts: tear, cut and perforation resistant

High tenacity elastic Flex Tenax Nylon 6.6

3 layers breathable, waterproof and windproof system

Reflective zones for night-riding

Punched mesh fabric

Arrangement for Warrior Back protectors certified EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2

Arrangement for Warrior Chest protector certified prEN1621-3

EN1621-1 certified Forcetech removable protectors on shoulder and elbows

Removable waterproof, windproof and breathable H2Out membrane

Removable 100gr thermal lining

Highly breathable 3D fabric

Step in Clothing: layered clothing system

Vents

Waterproof outside pocket

Zip fastener to join jacket/trousers

Detachable groin straps

Arrangement for Hydroback system

Sealable vented panels

3 jackets in 1: outer layer, H2Out membrane and quilted lining

Integrated ERGOFIT system

Adjustable waist fastening

Straps to adjust and fasten CE protectors

Adjustable drawstring tightening

E.S.T. safety fastening on the neck

SPIDI → ARMAKORE

Sizes: S – 4XL

Colors: Black, Yellow Fluo

Price: North America $599.90, Europe €549.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com\product\d193-026