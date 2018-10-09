Equipped with the H2Out waterproof membrane bonded to the outer fabric, Beta also has a special Teflon coating on the outer surface of the fabric, to promote raindrops and mist to slip away without absorption.

To help the rider better during the winter season on his daily commutes, Beta offers a removable 80gr thermal lining, characterized by a very high collar, that provides excellent insulation without making the jacket too bulky, while theEN1621-1 certified Warrior Lite protectors on shoulders and elbows do a great job in enhancing safety while remaining unseen during non-riding moments.

Moreover, it is possible to install one of the optional EN1621-2 Lev.1 or Lev.2 certified Warrior back protectors of the SPIDI range.

Finally, extensive ventilation systems are hidden under a zip running from the armpits to the bottom of the jacket, to provide ventilation during the warmer days. 2 Waterproof outer pockets and 2 waterproof internal pockets donate the ability to bring all the essentials for a busy day at the office.

PPE protective apparel for motorcycle use – Pr En 17092-4:2017 Class A certified

High tenacity polyester

Reflective zones for night-riding

2 layers waterproof, breathable, windproof laminated fabric

Removable Warrior Protectors certified En1621-1Lev.1 on shoulders and elbows

Optional EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified Warrior back protectors

Knitted cuffs

80gr fixed thermal lining

Removable quilted waistcoat with hollow fiber wadding 80gr.

Water-repellent barrier at wrists and lining bottom

Zip to reduce volumes

Waterproof outside pockets

Waterproof inside pockets

SPIDI → BETA H2OUT

Sizes: S – 3XL

Colors: Blue

Price: North America $349.90, Europe €299.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/d223-050

