Spidi - Bora H2Out 1Riders looking for waterproof and thermal insulated touring gloves, that still provide the best dexterity and riding performance, find in SPIDI Bora H2Out the ideal solution. Tailored using fine 0.6mm thick goat leather, Carbon fiber knuckles shields, FlexTenax inserts, H2Out waterproof membrane, and a 100gr thermal lining, Bora are entirely EN 13594: 2015 Lev.1 certified.

Disguised in a sleek design, Bora H2Out provide an unparalleled safety level for multi-season gloves; the goat leather/breathable textile combination is the perfect solution in terms of riding sensations, and coupled to the well-known H2Out membrane ensures that nothing stands between a motorcyclist and his destination. In addition to that, the overall rugged construction, the Safety Lab developed Italian Carbon fiber knuckles shields, the palm, and side reinforcements are some of the features that led these amazing gloves to obtain the full EN 13594: 2015 Lev.1 certification, synonymous of protection and safety.

Born as a motorcycle specific waterproof membrane, H2Out was developed with a very precise – as well as ambitious – objective: to create a waterproof/windproof breathable membrane, with such a microporosity to guarantee maximum comfort, taking into account the specific use for the motorcyclists. The result is a heavy duty windproof, waterproof shield, which is at the same time breathable, light, flexible and of micrometric thickness.

With Bora H2Out, no road will remain unridden.

Sizes: S – 3XL
Colors: Black, Black/FluoYellow
Price: North America $119.90, Europe €89.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/c87-026

