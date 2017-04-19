Wednesday, April 19, 2017
SPIDI – Garage

Garage is among SPIDI’s most iconic jackets; it is the ideal product for the metropolitan rider who has style & safety as first concern and main priority. Its design is the synthesis of SPIDI’s most important belief: safety, premium materials and performances.

Featuring the signature LEAT+ER technology, Garage jacket is crafted with premium italian cowhide tanned in Vicenza (Italy) and boasts the revolutionary Warrior Lite protectors (EN1621-1:2012 certified) on shoulders and elbows, while the EN1621-2 certified Warrior Back protectors can be easily added as optional. These protectors provide an outstanding impact protection level, while being very thin and supple, hardly perceptible while riding.

Garage jacket can also be upgraded with the optional internal rain gear, so to provide an effective barrier against the elements.

Among the main features of Garage jacket are:

  • Cowhide, 1.0/1.2 mm thick, high fitting performance
  • Cotton lining
  • Washed leather jacket with increased comfort and style
  • Warrior Protectors certificate EN 1621-1 Lev. 1 shoulders and elbows
  • Arrangement for back protector CE Lev.1 Z54
  • Arrangement for holding CE (Lev. 2) back protector
  • Adjustable waist fastening
  • Vents
  • Step in Clothing: layered clothing system optional
  • 50% waterproof garment
  • Fixed lining

Sizes: 46 – 58

Colors: Black, Brown
Price: North America: $549.90  –   Europe: €429.90

Find more at: http://www.spidi.com/us_en/garage-8.html

The perfect match to Garage jacket are the Garage gloves: these are ideal for riders looking in a product designed for the custom and cafè racers’ world. Made of fine goat leather, have stretch joints on the knuckles and a thermoformed shield.

Sizes: S – 3XL

Colors: Black, Brown
Price: North America: $69.90  –   Europe: €89.90

Find more at: http://www.spidi.com/us_en/garage-glove-7.html

