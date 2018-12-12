SPIDI → NK-6 1The new SPIDI NK-6 Gloves are among the most technologically advanced motorcycle touring gloves on the market. Each pair has the hard to attain EN13594:2015 KP safety certification, meaning they’re among the safest gloves in the world. SPIDI developed the NK-6 as a three-season gauntlet glove that can both cross continents and cross the city on your morning commute. The glove has a full H2Out lining which makes it waterproof, windproof, and breathable – this is paired with 200gr Primaloft® insulated padding and a micropile lining for warmth and all-day comfort.

The primary chassis of the NK-6 is made from Hi-Fit goat leather (0.6mm to 0.8mm) around the hand and fingers, with advanced SuperFabric® around the wrist – a tear, cut, and intrusion resistant material.

Importantly for any modern motorcycle glove, the NK-6 has touchscreen-friendly pads – allowing you to use GPS units, smartphones, and other devices without needing to de-glove first. This is a vital feature for those who plan to ride in inclement weather and frozen/icy/snowy conditions.

A secure, adjustable cuff fastener keeps the glove firmly attached while an adjustable drawstring closes the gauntlet over the cuffs of your jacket for a weather seal.

Biker T-Shirts UK

For additional safety the SPIDI NK-6 has armor on the knuckles and outer palm, with additional padding on the finger backs. A shield wiper is fitted to the thumb, this allows you to wipe rain, snow, mud, ice, and other debris from your helmet quickly without needing to pull over.

SPIDI have integrated reflective zones into each glove for better on-road visibility when riding at night and in low light conditions, and there are flexible panels on the hand and finger backs to allow a comfortable full range of movement without bunching or chafing.

SPIDI NK-6 Gloves – Specifications
EN13594:2015 KP safety certification
200gr Primaloft® insulated padding
Micropile lining
H2OUT lining – waterproof, windproof, breathable
Armor – Knuckles and outer palm
Touchscreen pads on the index and thumb
Hi-Fit goat leather (0.6mm to 0.8mm) chassis

SPIDI – NK-6 Gloves – Sizing & Colors
Sizes: S to 3XL
Colors: Black colorway with red highlights
Price: North America $159.90, Europe €129.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/c90-026



Industry News Gallery

SPIDI → NK-6 1Suzuki raises over £4000 for charity at Motorcycle Live 1HM Quickshifter-Auto Blipper Developed For Latest ‘SMART’ Superbikes 1Stay warmer with Suzuki this winter with up to 45% off heated grips 1Curtiss-Wright Introduces Electronic Twist Throttle 1Triumph Motorcycles extends winter offers on Tiger range 1METZELER unveils at CUSTOMBIKE-SHOW the new CRUISETEC™, a Custom Touring tyre that optimises V-Twin performance 2The Motorbike Show returns on ITV4 1Frando Clutch Slaves now in 2 sizes 1Nitro announce all-new MX620 off-road helmet collection 1Keep hands cosy with KEIS 1MOTORCYCLE LIVE HAILED A SUCCESS AS OVER 100,000 BIKES FANS ENJOY THE SHOW 1Last 1299 Panigale R Final Editions being delivered to Ducati Stores 1Team Classic Suzuki hands over Bandit race bike at Motorcycle Live 1KOVIX motorcycle security beats bike thieves 1SBS Goes 100% NRS Safe 1New 2019 Kawasaki W800 Street and W800 CAFE unveiled for first time in Europe 1Dainese Explorer range, available in D-Stores now 1Autosport International to Celebrate Evolution of Racing in Live Action Arena Spectacular 1Suzuki showcases striking new 2019 colours at Motorcycle Live 2Royal Automobile Club Announces Contenders For The 2018 Torrens Trophy at Motorcycle Live 1Piaggio Group And Tracker Network UK Work To Help Customers Beat Winter Bike Thieves 1Super Soco to Debut Two New Electric Machines at Motorcycle Live 1NEW KTM ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE STARTS IN 2019 1New Ducati E-shop now online 1Ducati race ahead to Motorcycle Live with their 2019 model range 1SPIDI → RR PRO WARRIOR 1BMW Motorrad brings Six New Models and an Interactive Arena to Motorcycle Live 1Up to 85% off Official Triumph Motorcycles Accessories 1New Kawasaki Versys 1000/SE – Pricing and Availability 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Baldassarri_Silverstone4Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2013Apsar MotoGP Silverstone 2012Pramac Ducati - Silverstone 2010Alstare Ducati - World Superbike - Silverstone 2013Ten Kate Honda - Silverstone May 2015MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014DucatiMotoGP3Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

@gridgirls
14.6k Followers
Follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR