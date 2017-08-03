The SPIDI Tronik Wind Pro is a track suit made of fine Italian leather, ideal for the rider entering the racing world and looking for a product able to satisfy every request. The large perforated leather panels ensure a fresh air circulation on hot days.

Tronik Wind Pro was designed knowing how important proper equipment is within performance riding. It has been designed for the maximum comfort and safety on track and for high performance street bike rides. Featuring BIOMECHANIC & WARRIOR technology, this leather suit is the perfect choice for the advanced to semi-pro rider.

As per SPIDI tradition, Tronik Wind Pro has been then developed and tuned during the MotoGP and WSBK races and, thanks to the support of the Factory riders, they ‘ve been able to reach an unparalleled level of ergonomy so that the riders can focus on the most important thing; the ride. Height adjustable EN1621-1 certified knee protectors, EN1621-1 Biomechanic shoulders protectors and EN1621-1 certified extra thin Forcetech protectors do the trick, along with extended elastic panels on shoulder blades, back and joints.

The suit can even be upgraded with the proprietary Hydroback drinking system, as well as many different CE certified Warrior back and chest protectors, coming straight from the SPIDI Safety Lab.

Technical features:

* Full grain cowhide leather (1,2/1.3 mm thickness)

* Comfort internal mesh liner

* EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protectors on elbows, hips and knees

* EN1621-1 certified Biomechanic protectors on shoulders

* Warrior technology shields on the shoulders

* Arrangement for elbow sliders

* Flex Tenax areas for perfect fitting

* EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Le.2 certified Warrior Back Protectors arrangement

* prEN1621-3 certified Warrior Chest Protector arrangement

* Clarino inserts on neck area Neoprene inserts on neck and wrist area

* Hydroback drinking system arrangement

Sizes: 46 – 58

Colors: Black/White, Red/White, Red/Black, Blue/White/Yellow, Black/Yellow, White/Green

Price: North America: $1399.90 – Europe: €1099.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/ww_en/tronik-wind-pro-52.html