SPIDI – Warrior 2 Wind Pro

Warrior 2 Wind Pro is the ultimate leather racing suit for fast riders and professionals. Tailored with the finest Italian crafted cowhides, features localised perforations on the leather for precise ventilation, without sacrificing safety.

Warrior 2 Wind Pro is also equipped with Biomechanic protectors on the shoulders, and Forcetech protectors on the elbows, hips and knees, both entirely EN1621-1 certified. Moreover, Warrior Tech sliders have been placed on shoulders, elbows and hips to provide a safer slide on the asphalt.

While designing the Warrior 2 Wind Pro, Spidi technicians focused on the fairings’ design and riding positions of the newest superbikes in the market, and the result is a racing suit with a revolutionary fit, ergonomics, aerodynamic penetration and freedom of movements.

Riding with the Warrior 2 Wind Pro results in an intimate connection between body and machine, a bond that enhances performances and results on track.

Technical features:

 Full grain cowhide leather (1,2/1.3 mm thickness)

 Comfort internal mesh liner

 EN1621-1 certified Forcetech protectors on elbows, hips and knees

 EN1621-1 certified Biomechanic protectors on shoulders

 Warrior technology shields on the shoulders

 Warrior elbow sliders

 Flex Tenax areas for perfect fitting

 EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Le.2 certified Warrior Back Protectors arrangement

 prEN1621-3 certified Warrior Chest Protector arrangement

 Clarino inserts on neck area Neoprene inserts on neck and wrist area

 Hydroback drinking system arrangement

Sizes: 46 – 60

Colors: Black/White, Black/Red, Black/Blue/Red

Price: North America: $1699.90 – Europe: €1399.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/ww_en/warrior-2-wind-pro-28.html