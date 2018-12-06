

Suzuki is currently offering savings of up to 45% on its genuine accessory heated grips, helping riders that are braving the cold stay warmer this winter.

Running until the end of February 2019, the offer covers the entire V-Strom adventure range, as well as the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, plus the Burgman 400 maxi-scooter, and includes models from 2012 onwards.

Suzuki’s heated grips boast a slim design and easy operation, and give riders the choice of three heat settings, depending on the conditions.

Suzuki GB accessory manager, Andy Taylor, said of the offer, “You can’t help but feel the recent drop in temperatures, and for those of us still riding – whether it’s on the daily commute or stealing a weekend blast when the weather allows – it doesn’t take long for the fingers and hands to get chilly. We’re only too happy to help riders keep their digits warmer by offering savings of up to £116 on our genuine heated grips.”

Other genuine Suzuki accessories which can help keep the worst of the winter weather at bay include handguards, taller screens, while Suzuki also offers a range of outdoor bike covers.

For more information or to see Suzuki’s full range of accessories, click here. To find your local dealership and arrange fitment, click here.





Latest News Gallery







Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK

