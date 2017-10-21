Industry News, Latest News

Stealth All Adventure Helmet HD009 XC1

Designed for the Adventure Touring and Dual Sport market, the Stealth XC1 offers the best blend of features from both off-road and street helmets.

The visor sits over the motocross style wide eye port giving excellent vision. The visor is raised and lowered like a standard road style visor and can be easily removed to allow for use with goggles if required.

Available in four eye catching colour ways and range of sizes.

Specifications:

  • Dual Visor System for both road and off-road use
  • Drop down sun visor
  • Fully removable liners with coolmax technology
  • Fully vented
  • Approved to ECE 22.05 European standards
  • Weight: 1550g (approx)

Colours: White Black Blue / White Blue Red / White Black Orange / Grey Black Orange
Sizes: XS, Small, Med, Large, XL, XXL
RRP: £99.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

