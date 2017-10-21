Stealth All Adventure Helmet HD009 XC1
Designed for the Adventure Touring and Dual Sport market, the Stealth XC1 offers the best blend of features from both off-road and street helmets.
The visor sits over the motocross style wide eye port giving excellent vision. The visor is raised and lowered like a standard road style visor and can be easily removed to allow for use with goggles if required.
Available in four eye catching colour ways and range of sizes.
Specifications:
- Dual Visor System for both road and off-road use
- Drop down sun visor
- Fully removable liners with coolmax technology
- Fully vented
- Approved to ECE 22.05 European standards
- Weight: 1550g (approx)
Colours: White Black Blue / White Blue Red / White Black Orange / Grey Black Orange
Sizes: XS, Small, Med, Large, XL, XXL
RRP: £99.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk