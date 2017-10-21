Stealth All Adventure Helmet HD009 XC1

Designed for the Adventure Touring and Dual Sport market, the Stealth XC1 offers the best blend of features from both off-road and street helmets.

The visor sits over the motocross style wide eye port giving excellent vision. The visor is raised and lowered like a standard road style visor and can be easily removed to allow for use with goggles if required.

Available in four eye catching colour ways and range of sizes.

Specifications:

Dual Visor System for both road and off-road use

Drop down sun visor

Fully removable liners with coolmax technology

Fully vented

Approved to ECE 22.05 European standards

Weight: 1550g (approx)

Colours: White Black Blue / White Blue Red / White Black Orange / Grey Black Orange

Sizes: XS, Small, Med, Large, XL, XXL

RRP: £99.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk