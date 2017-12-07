Suzuki has announced an extension to the three-year warranty period it currently offers across its new model range, with all new on-road machines purchased in 2018 set to benefit from the one-year extension to the firm’s typical two-year warranty period.

The Japanese firm has been providing the extended warranty period since January 2016, and is the only major motorcycle manufacturer to offer a three-year warranty across its entire on-road range. It means owners can benefit from that added peace of mind when purchasing a new Suzuki, and with an increase in customers opting to finance their new machine, it means the bike is often covered for the duration of the agreement, with many choosing a 37-month term.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, commented on the extension, “We were delighted to be able to first offer our three-year warranty period at the start of 2016, and now we’re pleased to be able to extend it into 2018. This industry-leading warranty period gives customers added peace of mind, and means they can buy with even more confidence, knowing that we are, in turn, confident in the quality and reliability of our product.”

Suzuki’s warranty applies to all on-road models officially imported into the United Kingdom by Suzuki GB PLC, and first registered in the UK between 01-01-2016 and 31-12-2018.

