Suzuki announces new low-rate finance offer on SV650 and GSX-S1000 models

Suzuki has announced a new, low-rate finance offer for its SV650 and GSX-S1000 machines, which means the middleweight V-twin can be ridden away for £60 per month.

A new special rate of just 4.9% APR, coupled with a deposit of £1,500.00, means the SV650 can be ridden for only £1.94 per day – less than the price of a daily coffee.

Suzuki’s GSX-S1000 – which gets more power and a slipper clutch for 2017 – can be had for £90 per month with a deposit or trade-in of £2,500.00. The faired GSX-S1000F is also included in the new offer, and with the same deposit can be ridden for £100 per month.

Suzuki GB’s national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, announced the new offer, saying,“Now we’re entering peak buying season we’ve made riding one of our most popular street bike models an even more affordable proposition. Plenty of people spend money on coffee shop coffees every day, and the fact that you can ride a brand new SV650 for the less money per day represents incredible value, while the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F models are now available with the lowest monthly repayments since their launch.”

For more information visit http://bikes.suzuki.co.uk