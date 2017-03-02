Suzuki Announces Pricing of New GSX250R

Suzuki continues to prepare for a bumper year of new model introductions in 2017, with the Japanese firm announcing an RRP of £4,299 for the new GSX250R.

The GSX250R further enhances Suzuki’s range of A2 licence-friendly machines, and combines sharp, sporty looks and nimble performance with comfortable ergonomics. Its 248cc parallel-twin engine has been developed to optimise low and midrange power, giving it a punchy and versatile character.

As at home cutting through city traffic as it is taking the long way home on twisty B-roads, the GSX250R gets clip-on handlebars that give a direct, sporty, yet comfortable ride, which matches the GSX250R’s design, the new machine equally comfortable on the daily commute or a Sunday ride.

Available in black, Suzuki has also announced a version dressed in Suzuki’s eye-catching MotoGP livery, which will retail for £4,399 when units arrive in authorised Suzuki dealerships in April.

For more information on the GSX250R visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk