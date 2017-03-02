Friday, March 3, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Suzuki Announces Pricing of New GSX250R

admin Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers No Comments on Suzuki Announces Pricing of New GSX250R

SuzukiSuzuki continues to prepare for a bumper year of new model introductions in 2017, with the Japanese firm announcing an RRP of £4,299 for the new GSX250R.

The GSX250R further enhances Suzuki’s range of A2 licence-friendly machines, and combines sharp, sporty looks and nimble performance with comfortable ergonomics. Its 248cc parallel-twin engine has been developed to optimise low and midrange power, giving it a punchy and versatile character.

As at home cutting through city traffic as it is taking the long way home on twisty B-roads, the GSX250R gets clip-on handlebars that give a direct, sporty, yet comfortable ride, which matches the GSX250R’s design, the new machine equally comfortable on the daily commute or a Sunday ride.

Available in black, Suzuki has also announced a version dressed in Suzuki’s eye-catching MotoGP livery, which will retail for £4,399 when units arrive in authorised Suzuki dealerships in April.

For more information on the GSX250R visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Suzuki to title sponsor 2017 EnduranceLegends event
Suzuki to title sponsor 2017 EnduranceLegends event
Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins Launch new Suzuki GSX-R150 & GSX-S150 in Jakarta
Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins Launch new Suzuki GSX-R150 & GSX-S150 in Jakarta
Suzuki GSX-S1000 Gets More Power and Slipper Clutch for 2017
Suzuki GSX-S1000 Gets More Power and Slipper Clutch for 2017
Suzuki announces pricing for new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000
Suzuki announces pricing for new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes