Suzuki announces pricing for new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000

Suzuki has announced pricing for its new V-Strom 650 and new V-Strom 1000, as well as confirming pricing for the XT variants of both its adventure-touring machines.

Suzuki’s ever-popular V-Strom 650 will come with an RRP of £7,399 in 2017 when the new bike arrives in March, while the more off-road-ready V-Strom 650XT will be available for £7,899.

One of the best-sellers in the Suzuki range, the new V-Strom 650 gets a heavily updated version of Suzuki’s proven 645cc V-twin, with new pistons, exhaust camshaft, and fuel injection system, and makes both more power and torque than the previous generation machine. There’s also a new exhaust, plus the addition of traction control and Suzuki’s easy-start and low-rpm assist functions.

The XT variant comes with a more off-road focus and features wire-spoke wheels, hand guards, and lower cowling around the engine. Both models are wrapped in all-new bodywork and utilise Suzuki’s integrated luggage design.

Suzuki’s V-Strom 1000 is also comprehensively updated for 2017, benefiting from the addition of cornering ABS as well as Suzuki’s easy-start system and the low-rpm assist function, all wrapped in brand new bodywork. Pricing for the range-topping adventure machine has been confirmed at £9,499, while the XT version gets wire-spoke wheels and tapered handlebars and an RRP of £9,999.

The V-Strom 650, V-Strom 650XT, V-Strom 1000, and V-Strom 1000XT are due in authorised Suzuki dealerships nationwide in late March.

