Suzuki will once again be bringing its fleet of demo machines to a number of favourite biker cafés this year, following on from the popularity of last summer’s tour. Starting this weekend on 19-20 May at the Super Sausage café near Towcester, Suzuki will visit four venues and offer eight days of test rides across five models from its street bike range, with added offers and incentives available, too.

The bikes available to test ride include the SV650 and the new, café racer-inspired SV650X, as well as the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000F, and GSX-S750. Three-time British Superbike champion John Reynolds will also be in attendance on all eight days, joining in with the ride-outs and on-hand to talk about his racing career and role as a development rider for the Japanese manufacturer.

Following the opening weekend at the Super Sausage café, Suzuki’s café test ride tour will also head to Ryka’s Café, Boxhill in Surrey on 7-8 July, before moving on to Lynn’s Raven café in Whitchurch on 21-22 July. Test rides will also be available during the Llangollen Motorcycle Festival on 4-5 August.

Test rides will last around 30 minutes and can either be pre-booked or taken on the day on a first-come-first-served basis. Anyone looking to take one will need to supply their licence and DVLA code, plus riding kit.

All models available to test ride currently feature on Suzuki’s low-rate finance offer, which allows customers to choose from a two, three, or four year deal, with an APR to match, while anyone that takes a test ride who goes on to purchase before September 30 will receive £250 worth of free accessories.

Rob Cooper, Suzuki GB marketing manager, announced the dates, “Our biker café summer test ride tour has become a mainstay of our event calendar in recent years, and allows us to get out there and spend some time with like-minded riders in a casual and relaxed environment. It also gives us a chance get in touch with people we might not see at other shows or events, or those that aren’t currently getting into dealerships.”

