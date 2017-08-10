Thursday, August 10, 2017
Suzuki confirms pricing for new Suzuki V-Strom 250

Suzuki confirms pricing for new Suzuki V-Strom 250

Suzuki confirms pricing for new V-Strom 250Suzuki has confirmed pricing for the hotly-anticipated V-Strom 250, with the newest addition to Suzuki’s adventure range coming with a launch RRP of £4,599 when it arrives in dealerships in October.

The V-Strom 250 boasts Suzuki’s frugal-yet-punchy 248cc parallel twin engine, delivering 23.4Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, with peak power of 25PS delivered at 8,000rpm. However, the new V-Strom’s trump card is its efficiency, with the twin cylinder engine capable of achieving 88.28mpg.

Designed to excel on the urban commute as well as a continental adventure, the V-Strom 250 gets a useful, full LCD dash, displaying a fuel gauge, average fuel consumption, gear position indicator, two trip meters, odometer, oil change notification, tacho, speedo, and a clock.

Adding protection from the elements on longer journeys is an extensively wind tunnel-tested screen and bodywork, while adding practicality is a range of accessories, including three-piece luggage, hand guards, and centre stand.

For more information on the V-Strom 250, click here.

Suzuki announces pricing for new V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000

