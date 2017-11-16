Suzuki has announced a new GSX-S1000FZ Phantom edition for 2018, the all-matt black machine joining the popular GSX-S1000 and GSX-S750 Phantoms in the range next year.

The stealthy black livery is offset by subtle red detailing, while the exhaust is also finished in black, further differing it from the standard GSX-S1000F.

Using the iconic GSX-R1000 K5 engine – famed for it’s low-down torque and midrange power – the GSX-S1000F and GSX-S1000 get a three-stage traction control system plus Suzuki’s low rpm assist and easy-start system. For 2017, they also benefitted from a power hike – taking peak power to 150PS – and a new slipper clutch.

The GSX-S1000 super-naked is also available in a new white paint scheme for 2018, with red and black graphics and red wheels, while the GSX-S750 – which was new for 2017 – can now be had in an eye-catching red and black livery, alongside the classic blue and black option and all-black Phantom.

The 2018 GSX-S range will arrive in dealerships early next year.