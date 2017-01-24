Saturday, January 28, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Suzuki GSX-S750 available for £99 per month

admin Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers No Comments on Suzuki GSX-S750 available for £99 per month

Suzuki has announced pricing and availability of its GSX-S750, with the new naked available from £99 per month when it arrives in dealerships in March, with an RRP of £7,599.

Launched last week in Spain, the GSX-R750-powered supersport roadster is the newest addition to Suzuki’s GSX-S range, and boasts the same three-mode traction control system as the GSX-S1000.

With a deposit or trade-in worth £1,735.33, the new GSX-S750 can be ridden away for £99 per month over 37 months, with a final repayment or guaranteed future value of £3,729.00.

Suzuki has also confirmed pricing of the GSX-S750Z Phantom, with the stealthy special edition coming with an RRP of £7,799. The Phantom, which gets a black paint scheme with subtle red detailing, black KYB forks, black levers, exhaust, footpegs and footrest hangers, is also available on Suzuki’s Flexible Finance scheme, and can also be had for £99 per month with a deposit of £1,879.32. It is also due in dealerships in the second half of March.

As well as the GSX-S750, Suzuki is currently offering low-rate finance across its model lineup, including the range-topping GSX-S1000, as well as the SV650, Hayabusa, and GSX-R600 and 750 supersport machines.

Replacing the GSR750 in Suzuki’s range, the GSX-S750 gets a brand new swingarm and wheels, with aggressive styling that takes design cues from the GSX-S1000. New radial calipers provide increased stopping power, while a larger rear sprocket and increased low-down torque and midrange increase acceleration performance. Peak power is increased by eight horsepower to 114hp.

For more information or a finance quote using Suzuki’s online calculator, click here

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Suzuki Launches Extended Small Capacity Lineup in Milan
Suzuki Launches Extended Small Capacity Lineup in Milan
All-new GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Headline Intermot
All-new GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Headline Intermot
Suzuki Releases Details 2017 RM-Z Range
Suzuki Releases Details 2017 RM-Z Range
Suzuki Extends 0% Finance Offer
Suzuki Extends 0% Finance Offer

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.