Suzuki launches new 3% hire purchase deal across small bike range

Suzuki has launched a new hire purchase finance deal on its range of small bikes, which means the new GSX-R125 can be ridden away from as little as £89.28 per month over 36 months, with no final balloon payment and a deposit of £1,000.

However, as part of the same offer, customers can also put down a minimum deposit of just £33, making it even easier to ride away on one of Suzuki’s small capacity machines. With the minimum £33 deposit the new GSX-S125 can be enjoyed for as little as £108.67, also over three years.

Suzuki’s expansion of its small capacity range for 2017 has also been bolstered by the arrival of the new V-Strom 250 and GSX250R, which feature as part of the offer, along with the Burgman 125 and Burgman 200.

The newest member of the V-Strom family can be owned for £107.39 per month, while the GSX250R can be had for £98.67, both over three years with a £1,000 deposit.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said, “There were already lots of reasons to buy a new GSX-R or GSX-S125 – class leading power-to-weight ratios and acceleration performance just two of them. However, our new offer makes ownership an even more attractive and affordable proposition. We understand stretching to a big deposit or final repayment is not always possible for a typical 125 rider, so a £33 deposit and three-year deal hopefully helps new owners. However, if you are able to find more or have a trade-in valued at £1000, this can help bring those monthly repayments down, too. A straightforward hire purchase agreement means customers will fully own the machine at the end of the agreement, while the standard three-year warranty available will mean owners are fully covered for the full finance period, too.”

For more information on Suzuki’s latest offer, visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk/