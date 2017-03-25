Suzuki Moto France Announces Alex Cudlin at SERT

Suzuki Moto France has announced that Alex Cudlin will join the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team for the Le Mans 24-Hour Race in April and will partner World Endurance Champions Vincent Philippe and Etienne Masson for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old Australian replaces Anthony Delhalle, who sadly succumbed to injuries following a pre-season testing crash earlier this month, and will dedicate his season in memory of the Frenchman.

Cudlin, who was part of SERT in 2013, is no stranger to the GSX-R1000 as he has been a leading member of the Team April Moto Motors Event Suzuki squad in 2016.

He said: “I’m very pleased to be joining SERT for the new season. Obviously, it’s an emotional time for the team and myself, and I will be riding this bike in Anthony’s memory. I will do my best to help SERT win their 16th World Championship and in memory of Anthony. It’s a very nice feeling to be walking into the best team in the paddock. SERT are by far the most winning team in the Championship and both Etienne and Vincent are two very fast and experienced Endurance World Champions. To work alongside them will be a great honour and I look forward to the 2017 season.”

SERT will be in action at round 2 of the 2016-2017 Endurance World Championship for the Le Mans 24-Hour race on April 15th.