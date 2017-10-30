Suzuki offers Sports Pack for new GSX-R125

Following the launch of class-leading Suzuki GSX-R125, the Japanese firm has released a new range of accessories for the entry-level sportsbike, and are offering a sports pack that promises to save customers £72 over the cost of the individual items.

Retailing for £239 – including fitting – the sports pack includes a double bubble screen and pillion seat cowl, further enhancing the race bike looks. There’s also a fuel tank protector and heel plate protection set.

Available now, the pack can be fitted at the time of purchase or as a retro-fit, and offers a significant saving of £72.

Other accessories available include graphics kits, wheel tape, and tank bag.

For more information on the GSX-R125, click here.

