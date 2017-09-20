Suzuki proud to be sole manufacturer fitting MASTER security kits to 125cc machines

Suzuki is proud to be the only manufacturer fitting the industry-standard, Datatag MASTER security scheme kits to its 125cc machinery, including the brand new GSX-R125 and GSX-S125.

The GSX-R125 and GSX-S125 join the Burgman 125, VanVan 125, and Address 110 in Suzuki’s 125cc-and-below range, with the Japanese brand setting itself apart from its competitors as the only major manufacturer fitting MASTER security kits to bikes in this sector of the market.

The MASTER security scheme is already proven to greatly reduce the risk of motorcycle theft, thanks to the tagging and marking of major components, making the identification of stolen motorcycles much easier. Featuring state of the art technology, the scheme includes new ‘stealth’ UV etching, Datatag transponders, and Datadot technology, as well as registration on a secure, Police-approved database.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, commented, “The reduction of bike theft is something that we at Suzuki are heavily committed to and want to help achieve. Bike theft is a big factor in people leaving motorcycling for good, when owners simply don’t replace their stolen machine. We want to help owners and riders of all of our models be safer and protect their pride and joy, whether that’s a GSX-R1000, V-Strom 650, or a smaller capacity model, such as the new GSX-R125 and GSX-S125. A machine’s capacity will make no difference to an opportunist thief, so it makes no difference to us; we want to help protect all of our bikes and customers, and we’re very proud to be the only major manufacturer taking this approach.”

For more information on the Datatag MASTER scheme, visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk/owners/datatag/