Suzuki successfully raised over £4,000 for charity at Motorcycle Live, which took place from 17-25 November at Birmingham’s NEC. The Japanese brand’s hospitality area, from voluntary donations for free hot refreshments, raised over £3,000 for the automotive industry’s BEN fund, while the Vintage Parts display and race bike build raised over £1,000 for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The pop-up coffee stop, situated on Suzuki’s show stand, has become a Motorcycle Live mainstay in recent years. Providing an area for show-goers to enjoy a break from wandering the halls, grab a hot beverage and take the weight off their feet for a few minutes, it served over 8,500 cups of tea and coffee over the nine-day show.

This year Suzuki raised a total of £3,527.50 for BEN, an independent charity and dedicated partner to the automotive industry, providing support for life for its people and their family dependents, whether that be financial, physical, mental or social.

Meanwhile, Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme always provides visitors with an impressive array of classic road and race bikes, and this year rebuilt the very first RG500 race bike built in 1973, before it was raced in Grands Prix in 1974. Collecting for Birmingham Children’s Hospital during the restoration, £1,036.61 was raised over the course of the show.

Suzuki GB head of marketing, Fiona Cole, commented, “Every year Suzuki takes the opportunity to raise money for charity at Motorcycle Live. The hospitality area always proves to be incredibly popular with visitors to the show and whilst the drinks are free, we encourage visitors to make a donation to our nominated charities and we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who made kind donations to help us raise as much as we did for the two superb causes.”

To find out more news and views from Suzuki, visit www.bikes.suzuki.co.uk.





Industry News Gallery

