Suzuki Set To Entertain Fans At Road Atlanta

Suzuki is offering race fans great opportunities for making their experience at this weekend’s Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta a memorable one.

For starters, fans can get 15 percent off when they purchase tickets on the website and use the promo code “Suzuki.”

And when you have those tickets, that’s when the experience really begins.

Suzuki Village, which will be located in the upper paddock, will feature demo ride opportunities on the latest Suzuki motorcycles. The complete line of 2017 Suzuki motorcycles will be on display, as well as select 2018 motorcycles.

Suzuki dealer Northeast Georgia Motorsports will also present a special opportunity for select Suzuki riders: Each day 10 Suzuki riders will be chosen to participate in a private Q&A session with Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team members Roger Hayden and Toni Elias.

The Yoshimura Suzuki pairing of Elias and Hayden arrive in Georgia fresh off their dominating performance in the opening round of the series at Circuit of The Americas. Elias won both Superbike races and Hayden landed on the podium both times out in the U.S. racing debut of the brand-new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000.

In addition, Northeast Georgia Motorcycles will also have Genuine Suzuki Accessories on sale throughout the weekend. Race fans will also get the chance to pick up some swag from ECSTAR Genuine Oils, the new line of high-performance oil and chemicals from Suzuki.

The Suzuki ECSTAR Championship at Road Atlanta is the second round of the 10-round 2017 MotoAmerica Series.