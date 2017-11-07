Suzuki has revealed its new SV650X for 2018, pulling the wraps off the café racer-inspired V-twin middleweight today at Eicma, in Milan, Italy.

Taking design cues from the SV650 Rally Concept – which the Japanese firm showcased at the Osaka Motor Show in 2016 – the SV650X follows the same concept with a design that pays homage to the tarmac rally cars of the 1970s. The ‘neo-retro’ styling sees the SV650X get a new bikini fairing and tinted screen, clip-on handlebars, and a tuck-roll seat.

The SV650X utilises the same punchy V-twin engine as the standard SV650, and gets Suzuki’s low-rpm assist and easy-start system. There are also new, preload adjustable front forks, which will feature across the SV range for 2018.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, said, “The SV650 is a hugely popular machine in the middleweight sector of the market, and it has been ever since the launch of the original in 1999. Thanks to its characterful and punchy V-twin engine and capable chassis, it combines a fun, sporty ride with affordability and practicality. The SV650X builds on that proven platform and brings retro styling to the range, with clip-on handlebars that not only add to the look, but create an even sportier feel. Preload adjustable forks will further enhance performance, with riders able to adjust to suit their own riding style and use, and that will apply across the SV range for 2018.”

The new SV650X will be on display at Motorcycle Live, which takes place from 18-26 November at the NEC in Birmingham, alongside the rest of Suzuki’s 2018 model range, including the award-winning GSX-R1000R and new GSX-S125 and GSX-R125 machines.