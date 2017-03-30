Suzuki’s championship-winning motocross range now on 0% finance

Suzuki’s Arenacross championship-winning RM-Z450 will be available on 0% finance from April 1, along with the RM-Z250, which currently leads the World MX2 championship.

In the hands of Thomas Ramette, Suzuki’s RM-Z450 has won the Arenacross title for the last three years in a row with SR75 World Team Suzuki, and in 2017 filled the first three places in the championship standings, with Ramette joined by Angelo Pellegrini and Cedric Soubeyras in the top three. The bike features a second generation holeshot-assist system, developed in tandem with Suzuki’s factory race bikes, and comes with Showa’s race-proven SFF Air front forks. It also comes with Suzuki’s rich/lean couplers, allowing riders to alter the fuelling with ease to suit riding conditions.

The RM-Z450 is available for £125 per month over 36 months, with a £2,099 deposit.

Suzuki’s RM-Z250, which is currently leading the World MX2 championship, can be owned for £115 per month over 36 months with a deposit of £2,259. The newest RM-Z250 gets a revamped engine over the previous generation machine, featuring 80 new components and a lighter, redesigned frame. It also gets Suzuki’s holeshot-assist system.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said of the new campaign, “In the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 we have two motocross machines that have proven their abilities to win races and win championships. From April, we will be making it even easier for racers to access that winning pedigree by offering the bikes on 0% finance for a limited period, meaning riding a new Suzuki is even more affordable.”

For more information visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk/mx